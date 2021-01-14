WC-ALL Welcomes Two New Members to the Advisory Council

Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning is delighted to welcome two new members to its advisory council: Colleen Sundstrom and Charles Lerner.

Colleen Sundstrom has her B.A. in History and her PhD in Philosophy from the University of Maryland, College Park, where she was also adjunct faculty before taking other positions, including Research Ethics and Compliance Officer with the Army Human Research Protections Office (AHRPO). On retiring in 2013, Colleen moved to Chestertown. Since then she has taught 3 courses on ethics at WC-ALL, is treasurer of the Samaritan Group, on the Board of the Friends of the Library, and volunteers at RiverArts, the winter shelter, Your Voice Your Vote, and the Democratic Club.

Charles Lerner got to know Chestertown when his son and daughter attended Washington College in the mid 2000‘s. He has lived here fulltime for the past 8 years. Previously he worked as an attorney for 28 years in the federal government, at the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Labor. In 1997, he moved to New York City, working at various financial institutions in regulatory compliance before starting his own regulatory compliance consulting firm in 2009. Since moving to Chestertown, Charles has been very active in the community, and is board member of the Chester River Health Foundation, the Mid Shore Community Foundation and The MainStay. He recently ended his term at the end as a trustee of the Kent Country Public Library serving as president in his final year.