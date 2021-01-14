Children to Mix Art with Science at CBMM this Winter

On four Saturdays this winter, young mariners ages 4–9 are invited to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., to participate in CBMM’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) Team. Class sizes are limited, with advanced registration needed.

Each week, STEAM Team participants will join an experienced educator in a hands-on exploration incorporating science, technology, engineering, and math with the arts.

Two sessions will be held each week, one from 10am–noon for children ages 4 to 6, and another from 1–3pm for children ages 7 to 9. Class sizes are limited to a maximum of eight participants per session and will be conducted mostly outside. Participants are asked to come “recess-ready” for outside activities and will be expected to wear a facial covering during the class.

Program themes include “Playing with Natural Forces” on Feb. 6, “Running with the Watershed” on Feb. 13, “Blasting Off like NASA” on Feb. 27, and “Math, Art, and All Things Bay” on March 6.

The cost per class is $15, with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Register online for all four sessions for an additional discount. Need-based scholarships for individual classes are available. For more information, and to register, visit cbmm.org/steamteam.

CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake Bay watercraft in the world. Benefits of membership include access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.