Learn Electronic Navigation with CBMM Jan. 23

From 10am–noon on Saturday, Jan. 23, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., is offering a virtual version of its annual Electronic Navigation for Non-Technical People workshop. Registration is required at cbmm.org/electronicnavigation.

Participants will join Capt. Jerry Friedman, a USCG-licensed Master, via Zoom as he provides short non-technical descriptions of how GPS, GPS chart plotters, radar, depth sounders, and automated identification systems (AIS) work.

A retired electrical engineering executive, Friedman has held a USCG captain’s license for 60 years. During that time, he also operated an emergency service towboat for BoatUS, assisting boaters along the Chesapeake Bay in distress, delivering boats around the Chesapeake and from Florida and Long Island to Annapolis, teaching navigation courses, editing a monthly professional captains’ publication, and providing instruction to boat owners in the operation of their boats. He currently holds a 100-ton Master’s license and serves as the volunteer lead captain of CBMM’s 1920 buyboat Winnie Estelle.

The Jan. 23 Electronic Navigationworkshop is $25 per person, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members, who play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake Bay watercraft in the world, and have access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.