Chestertown Lions Club Provide Socks and Christmas Cards to Local Nursing Homes

For the past two years, the Chestertown Lions Club distributed Christmas flowers to nursing home residents in Chestertown. This year due to the COVID-19 virus the homes were not permitted to accept flowers. So instead, the Club held a business meeting in December where 18 members composed 150 Christmas cards and also packaged 150 pairs of warm winter socks, the most requested item by nursing home residents, to give to each resident.

Pictured preparing Christmas cards and packaging socks from left: Lions Gerry McDonald, Roger Williams, and Jim Lupis, with back to camera. We truly hope these gifts brighten the spirits of residents during the holidays.

