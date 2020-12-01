“Water, Wildlife, and Wonders” by Barbara Zuehlke

The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown will feature the latest work by Barbara Zuehlke throughout the month in December. Barbara presents the joys and beauty of the Eastern Shore of Maryland through the eyes of a watercolor artist. She shows the viewer water reflections color and movement of skies, the elegance and fun of shore birds and turtles, and the glory from gardens along the shore.

Working in many mediums, watercolor is by far her favorite. The flow of the pigment moving through the water is an exciting control issue and creates subtleties and textures other mediums do not achieve. There is a wonderful transparency that becomes apparent to the eye. Barbara starts her paintings working with very wet pigment on wet paper (wet on wet) and finishes with a tighter heavier pigment. A triad painter, all her paintings are created with a palette of three colors: one blue, one red, and one yellow. All the colors and values in the painting are mixed from these three pigments.

An award winning artist, Barbara has been a resident of Talbot County since 1982. After graduating from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a BFA in graphics and painting, she did commercial studio design work for the J.L. Hudson Co., in Detroit, Michigan. She also did display design work for John Wanamaker’s downtown Philadelphia store. After moving to the Eastern Shore, she became active in the art community as a member and officer of the Working Artists’ Forum where she is a past president. She is a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society and a partner in The Artists’ Gallery. In addition, Barbara teaches intermediate watercolor at Dorchester Center for the Arts and works and frames professionally in her home studio.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery and meet the artist on December 4th, with extended hours that evening. Due to the threat of Covid, food and wine will not be served and masks must be worn at all times within the gallery. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.