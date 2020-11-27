Caroline Foundation Awards FY2021 Grants

The Caroline Foundation recently mailed grants totaling $568,500 to 21 organizations providing medical and/or health-related services to residents of Caroline County. Terry Mead, President of the Caroline Foundation Board, expressed regret that the awards could not be made in person this year. “The annual breakfast is not only an opportunity for us to present grants, but it is also an opportunity for organizations to showcase their projects and network with their peers. Many community partnerships have originated at these events.”

This year’s grants bring the total awarded over five years to $2,652,000. The Foundation has established a commitment to food pantries and food programs that continued this year with awards to Aaron’s Place, United Concerned Christians of Caroline County (Samaritan House Food Bank), Chesapeake Culinary Center, Martin’s House & Barn, and Caroline County Public Schools. It also reaffirmed its commitment to hospice and grief support services with a substantial gift to Compass Regional Hospice. Other awardees were the Caroline County Department of Social Services Child Advocacy Center, Caroline County Public Schools’ Special Education Citizens’ Advisory, Eastern Shore Horizon Fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Greater New Hope Church and Ministries, Union Bethel AME Church Angels in Service, CASA of Caroline, Channel Marker, Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, Rebuilding Together Caroline County, Caroline Center, Caroline County Department of Social Services, Partners in Care, Caroline County Family YMCA, Upper Shore Aging – Caroline Senior Care, and His Hope Ministries.

After the sale of its Denton facilities in 2015 to a health management company, the Caroline Nursing Home established The Caroline Foundation which now provides medical and health-related grants to charitable organizations helping Caroline residents. The Foundation is led by a 14-member volunteer board that oversees its $16,000,000 in assets, intended to support grant making in perpetuity.

Contributions to The Caroline Foundation to support Caroline County residents in need may be mailed to P.O. Box 607, Denton, MD 21629.

Grants are awarded once a year and the deadline for submissions is July 1. The Mid-Shore Community Foundation manages the grantmaking process, but the Caroline Foundation Board reviews the grants and selects the recipients. For additional information, contact the Mid-Shore Community Foundation at 410-820-8175.