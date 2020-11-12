Easton Choral Arts Society Offers Free Virtual Christmas Concert

Kickstart your Christmas season with an exciting free present from Easton Choral Arts Society (ECAS). At this time during the pandemic, because ECAS is unable to sing in person for the holidays, the chorus will share songs from its past concert treasury through complimentary digital streaming for the public’s enjoyment. The chorus will visit memory lane with a newly-mastered digital online concert presentation of “Christmas Memories” featuring favorite songs from previous holiday shows.

Listeners will be treated to a variety of memorable choral music from past Christmas concerts. The program will feature such favorite sacred pieces as Christmas Fidelis, Prepare Ye, African Star Carol, Shepherd’s Pipe Carol, Little Drummer Boy, and Arise Your Light Has Come. In addition, featured secular works will include Winter Wonderland, Sleigh Ride, The Christmas Waltz, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, We Need a Little Christmas, The Very Best Time of Year, and Christmastime.

Easton Choral Arts Society will send a link ahead of time for everyone to enjoy the concert on their computer or smart TV on Thursday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 13 at 4:00 p.m. The concerts will also be available beginning December 10 on the ECAS website. All of this will be free of charge, although the chorus is requesting donations. To receive the concert link, visit eastonchoralarts.org.

“Though our chorus has not been able to present a live concert this fall or for Christmas, we continue in our mission to bring the joy of choral music to our audience throughout the region. This concert will feature the best of Easton Choral Arts Society from the 2014 through the 2017 seasons. While our format may have changed during COVID-19, we continue to strive to reach choral music lovers in our region and beyond,” states Maestro Wes Lockfaw.

For further information, visit eastonchoralarts.org. Support is provided by Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Talbot County Arts Council, and the Maryland State Arts Council.

The Easton Choral Arts Society is an auditioned choral ensemble which believes in the power of music to enrich the cultural life of the Eastern Shore. Under the direction of the pre-eminent Artistic Director, Wes Lockfaw, ECAS brings a commitment to deliver excellence to our singers, audiences and supporters. While the group is based in Easton, its singers come from all areas of the Eastern Shore