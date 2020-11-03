The Artists’ Gallery’s November Featured Artist: Fred Sprock in “Races and Places”

The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown is pleased to present Fred Sprock as their artist of the month in November. This will be Fred Sprock’s 6th show with the gallery. In his latest body of work, Fred will feature horse race paintings along with landscapes of the Eastern Shore. A native of North Carolina, Fred moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland – Snow Hill – eight years ago and never looked back. After a career in advertising, he began painting in oil. The biggest influences on who he paints and how he thinks about it, have been Stuart Shils and Michael Workman. Sprock says that while their styles are radically different, their thought processes are amazingly similar.

Given the restrictions of Covid, Sprock says he has had not only more time to paint, but to experiment as well. This exploration has led him to provide less information to the viewer. To that end, he says some paintings are “unfinished.” The effect is that he is asking the viewer to become more involved, to “finish” the images for themselves. “I have also done more scraping down and painting over to build up layers. Plus, I have been more liberal with the use of cold wax to thicken my surfaces. The one thing that hasn’t changed is my palette: quiet colors.”

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery and meet the artist on November 6th, with extended hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Fred Sprock’s work will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of November. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.