The Chestertown Spy Survey #32 Results – Right Direction / Wrong Track

With days to go before the election, we ask Chestertown Spy readers whether they think the country is moving in the Right Direction or on the Wrong Track. The views were very strong, but it all depends on who you are voting for.

Overall: Right Direction – 21% vs. Wrong Track – 79%.

However, when you look at how Trump supporters feel…they report Right Direction – 90% vs. Wrong Track – 10%.

Biden supporters felt even more firmly with only 2% saying the country is moving in the Right Direction and a whopping 98% believing the country is on the Wrong Track.