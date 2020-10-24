Virtual Exhibit by Jason Patterson: On the Black History of Kent County and Washington College

An important two-year long project will be officially unveiled with the virtual opening of On the Black History of Kent County and Washington College, an exhibition by Starr Center Frederick Douglas Visiting Fellow Jason Patterson that presents a curated chronology of African American experience locally from the 1780’s to the present.

The launch is scheduled for October 27 at 7 PM and features a talk by Patterson, who will guide attendees through the virtual gallery experience, speak about the history, figures, themes and artistic processes explored. The talk will be followed by a Q&A.

The exhibition is an art and history project that addresses the African American history, and the historical impact of white supremacy in Kent County, Maryland and at Washington College, and is the result of a year-long collaboration between Patterson, Kohl Gallery, and The Starr Center.

“I am very excited for people to see this two-year long project,” said Patterson. “I hope it will be an important contribution to the redemptive work the college has begun in addressing its past.”

Register in advance here.

Patterson’s body of work focuses on African American history and highlights the role the past has in cultivating our current political and social conditions in the United States. Patterson’s practice is research-based, with the majority of his studio time dedicated to that research to ensure that the historical and social narratives presented are well represented.

Patterson’s work is based on archived images and historical texts, emphasizing the original medium. The work investigates the different ways images, in varying forms, structure the way we visually comprehend our history and define our present.

The virtual exhibit will be featured on the Chesapeake Heartland website and will be unveiled at this event. Patterson’s artist talk is supported by a Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Speaker grant. The exhibit, talk, and associated events are supported by a Chesapeake Heartland Fellowship and organized by Kohl Gallery.

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.