MSO Holiday Joy Gift Tickets: A Great Way to Spread Seasonal Cheer

If you’re looking for an artful way to brighten the spirits of family and friends while maintaining social distance, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra has the perfect solution.

The Orchestra, which has been performing for live and virtual audiences since August, is offering gift tickets to view the livestream of its popular Holiday Joy concert at the discounted rate of five for $50. That’s a $25 savings from the regular livestream ticket price of $15 each.

The December 3 concert, beginning at 7 PM at the Church of God in Eason, MD, features a festive selection of holiday music performed by the Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Julien Benichou. The Orchestra will be joined by three guest soloists: violinist Virgil Boutelis-Taft, soprano Alexandra Raszkazoff and tenor Michael Butler.

Tickets to attend the performance as a member of the live, socially-distanced audience of up to 150 individuals are $45, while supplies last. Individual tickets to view the concert livestream are $15. Both in-person and virtual tickets, as well as gift tickets, include special pre- and post-concert events hosted by Maestro Benichou, as well as on-demand replays of the concert through December 10.

To purchase in-person, livestream, or gift tickets online, go to the Orchestra’s website, www.midatlanticsymphony.org. For additional information, call 888-846-8600 or email info@midatlanticsymphony.org.

Hailed by The STRAD magazine for the “jeweled sonority” of his playing, Virgil Boutellis-Taft has performed as soloist and chamber musician at major international venues including the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall and Wigmore Hall in London. After receiving the First Prize of the Conservatoire de Paris at age 16, he continued his studies at the Franz Liszt Academy in Budapest, the Royal College of Music in London, and Tel Aviv University.

Alexandra Raszkazoff, acclaimed by The New York Times as a “richly faceted, slinky soprano,” has performed with opera companies and chorales around the world. She received her bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from the Peabody Conservatory and earned her master’s degree at The Juilliard School, where she was the recipient of Toulmin Foundation Scholarship and the Novick Career Advancement Grant.

Although still a student at the University of Maryland, Michael Butler already is a sought-after artist. He won the National Young Arts Foundation Vocal Competition in 2018 and, in 2019, was selected for an Encouragement Award in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions. He has performed with companies including the Washington Opera Society and the Washington Lyric Opera.

In addition to the December 3 program, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s season includes concerts on March 4 and April 22, 2021. A special non-subscription New Year’s Eve program featuring acclaimed mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez is planned for December 31.

The only professional symphony orchestra serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore and southern Delaware, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.