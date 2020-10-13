MENU

October 13, 2020

Democratic Club October Meeting Open to Public

by Leave a Comment

The public is invited to the final meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County before the crucial November Election, this Thursday, October 15, via Zoom.  Club leadership will provide updates on all of the work that members have been doing, and all of the ways that members of the public can help to make a difference in these final weeks. We’ll start with a social time at 6:30 pm, followed by a business meeting and then the main program at 7:00 pm.  Members will receive the Zoom link prior to the meeting – others please contact the club at info@dckcmd.com for an invitation to attend.

