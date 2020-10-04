Blackwater NWR Announces 2020-21 Waterfowl Hunt

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) has released details for hunting waterfowl on the refuge during the 2020-2021 season. Designated hunt units at the refuge can be reserved via the Recreation.gov website on a first come, first served basis. Waterfowl hunting on the refuge will take place only on Wednesdays and Saturdays, October 10 –17, November 14 – 25, and December 16, 2020 – January 30, 2021. Complete details concerning the waterfowl hunt, including regulations, FAQs, hunt maps and boat access photos, can be obtained through the refuge’s website at: http://www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater/visit/hunting.html.

New this year, hunters must now reserve a waterfowl hunt by accessing the website Recreation.gov and search for “Blackwater Waterfowl Permits.” Hunters are strongly urged to create an account at Recreation.gov prior to the day of registration. Reservations open at 10:00 a.m. EST on the Monday prior to the week of the hunt, and close at 3:00 p.m. EST on the last hunt day of that week. There is a $6.00 service fee for each reservation. You may reserve up to two (2) hunt units per week (if available), but there is a separate service fee for each reservation. A full list of reservation dates can be found in the Waterfowl Hunt Regulations and Instructions brochure posted on the refuge’s website.

As in past years, seven (7) hunt units will be available for hunting only during the early season in October and November: three (3) units on the Blackwater River west of Route 335, two (2) units at Beaver Dam Creek, and two (2) units at Goose Dam Creek. A total of six (6) hunt units will be available only during the late season (December and January): two (2) each at Barren Island, Spring Island, and Bishop’s Head in the Chesapeake Bay. Introduced in 2019, seven (7) hunt units will be available during the entire season: five (5) on the Nanticoke River and two (2) on Marshyhope Creek.

All hunt units are only accessible by boat. Only the individual with the reservation, and up to three additional individuals, will be allowed to hunt each unit. Each hunter must possess a signed waterfowl hunt permit. Retriever dogs are permitted during the hunt. Hunters are encouraged to make a scouting trip to their desired unit prior to hunting. Scouting is permitted only during specified days as outlined in the hunt brochure.

All hunting will follow Maryland State regulations and bag limits. In addition to a refuge waterfowl hunting permit, a hunter must be in possession of a valid Maryland State waterfowl hunting license, Federal Migratory Hunting and Conservation (Duck) Stamp, Maryland State Waterfowl Stamp, and government issued photo identification. If you have any questions about the hunt, please call 410-221-8156 or email fw5rw_BWNWR@fws.gov.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, protects over 32,000 acres of rich tidal marsh, mixed hardwood and pine forest, managed freshwater wetlands and cropland for a diversity of wildlife. To learn more, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Blackwater/ or @BlackwaterNWR.

