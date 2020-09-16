MENU

September 16, 2020

The Chestertown Spy Survey #26 Results— Vaccines

With all the news about vaccines for the virus, we asked Spy readers about their intentions to take the vaccine once it is available. Clearly, Spy readers are waiting for the opportunity, although some will wait for a few months.

From those of you who responded, we see that over 1 in 3 of you will get the vaccine within the first two months after it becomes available. Interesting to note that nearly 10% said they would not take the vaccine.

