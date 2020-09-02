MSCF Awards $7,500 Grant To Confront Food Insecurity In Kent County

The 501(c)(3) public charity awarded FarmersWagon.org a $7,500 COVID-19 Response Fund grant to support the non-profit’s Care Package Program. The FarmersWagon.org program provides free and reduced deliveries to households in Kent County. FarmersWagon.org will use the grant to source fresh produce, proteins, and other items, from local food producers. The non-profit estimates that approximately 200 deliveries will be provided to Care Package Program members. FarmersWagon.org is currently accepting applications and referrals for the Care Package Program. For more information, visit www.farmerswagon.org/carepackages or call (443)333-9336.

About FarmersWagon.org

FarmersWagon.org is a non-profit organization that works to ensure food security and sovereignty to households in Kent County, MD. The volunteer-based project started following the initial closure of the Chestertown Farmers Market by Mayor Chris Cerino and the Town Council in March 2020. The organization’s mission is funded by retail sales on its online marketplace and farm-to-door delivery, with 70% of the online market’s NET profits committed to providing Care Packages for local households.

About Mid-Shore Community Foundation

Mid-Shore Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that connects private resources with public needs to enhance the quality of life throughout the Mid-Shore Region of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. Established in 1992, with a $236,000 bequest, the Foundation has matured to become one of the most significant foundations in the State of Maryland. Today, the Foundation holds $93.4 million in total assets for the Mid-Shore Region and since its founding, the Foundation has awarded $39.8 million in grants and scholarships