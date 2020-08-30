Allegro Children’s Chorus: Singing Together in a New Season

The Allegro Children’s Chorus is pleased to announce its plans for the fall semester. Amongst many changes, the chorus will be adopting a new format, allowing singers to continue working together. The upcoming semester includes 12 or more weeks of music lessons. Singers will receive pre-recorded video lessons each Monday and participate in virtual group sessions held on Thursday evenings. Over the course of several months the chorus will produce several music videos an/or virtual choir videos. Students will also be featured in Allegro Academy’s live stream and socially distant singing events.

What has not changed is the chorus’ goal of gathering weekly to learn healthy vocal technique and develop skills as performers and artists. Residents of Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, and Queen Anne’s counties are invited to participate. All voices ages 6-18 are welcome. There is a fee of $100 each semester which covers all music lessons and participation in all videos and events.Need-based scholarships are offered to all students and made possible through generous donations.