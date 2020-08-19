Perpetual Piecers Paving the Way: Student Work from FACES Quilt Classes

Come see the amazing local talent of students who have taken quilt classes through the years at FACES! From appliquing heart wreath blocks to stitching beautifully pieced quilts, you are in for a treat of lovely quilt projects! You will see hand quilted pillows, hexagonal wallhangings, intricate Medallion quilts as well as lovely Sampler quilts. Stitching talent abounds here at the FACES gallery so much that you may be tempted to take a future quilt class! The exhibit began August 4 and will be here for your viewing pleasure until October 31. Hope to see you soon!
FACES hours: Tuesday, 2-6:00pm, Thursday, 12-4:00pm, Friday, 12-4:00pm
