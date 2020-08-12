The Chestertown Spy Survey #21 Results – The Vote

This past Sunday, we asked readers of The Spy to share views about voting in 2020. We received a strong response from the readers and picked up divided views in the community based on party preferences.

First, readers responded to the question of just how they would prefer to vote. Overall, 53% were strongly or somewhat in favor of voting with a mail in ballot. And, 41% strongly favored vote by mail. When it came to voting at their polling place, 28% were strongly or somewhat favorable among all respondents.

However, the differences based on political party preferences were considerable. 68% of Democrats favored voting by mail with only 11% favoring voting in their polling place. With Republicans, 18% favored mail ballots to 77% who favored voting in their polling place.

There was agreement across the board about not changing the date of the election (99%).

There is similar agreement about voting with 100% of all readers responding they are extremely likely to vote.

The comments had one common theme. “This is the most important election in my lifetime,” was the most often used phrase regardless of how people expressed themselves regarding support or opposition to the President. And, it was the President that all who commented focused on.

Feels like this will be an election for the record books from our perspective!