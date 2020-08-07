Fairlee Creek Health Advisory

Kent County Department of Public Works is providing a public health advisory for Fairlee Creek, Fairlee. During the tropical storm event on August 4th, the Tolchester wastewater system experienced high flows resulting in the operation of a high flow pump station along Fish Hatchery Road to divert flow to a storage lagoon. During its operation a force main break was discovered allowing wastewater to be discharged into a roadside ditch which is located upstream from an unnamed tributary of Fairlee Creek. Initial estimates are that 47,380 gallons of wastewater were spilled.

Swimming or other contact, fishing and crabbing should be avoided in Fairlee Creek until August 18th for monitoring.

Please contact Michael Moulds at the Department of Public Works for additional information at 410-778-2600 or mmoulds@kentgov.org.