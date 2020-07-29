The Spy Survey #19 Results – Best Entertainment

So, we asked Spy readers what they liked in the way of TV movies and TV series along with books they are reading. You responded!
Interestingly, there was so much variety that we’ll share the results as a short series of reports.
First, with regard to what people report watching, a number of you said “nothing good.” But, many others sent in the name of a favorite show or movie. Here’s an initial list to checkout:
The Last Dance
Abstract
PBS
Last Man Standing
Crash Landing
Grantchester
Blue Bloods
West Wing
Yellowstone
Council of Dads
Flea Market Flip
Ozark
Come Dine with Me
Bosch
Longmire
The Office
NCIS
Tiger King
Rocket Man
Queer Eye
Becoming Michelle Obama
The Good Place
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
MST 3000
A French Village
Perry Mason (new)
60 Minutes
Modern Love
Diagnosis
Animal Planet
Heart of Dixie
Baseball
Columbo
The View
Outer Banks
Hometown
Outlander
Newsroom
We will share more in the days ahead…
