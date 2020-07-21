Delmarva Review Announces New Cover

Delmarva Review literary journal unveiled the cover for its thirteenth annual edition, to be published in the fall. The publication’s editorial board unanimously selected “Cedar Island Watch House” by photographer Jay P. Fleming for the new edition. The selection is from an open competition of photographers and artists from the Chesapeake region.

“Jay Fleming’s striking image conjures up stories visually that complement the review’s compelling prose and poetry, writing that will live beyond our lifetimes,” said Wilson Wyatt, executive editor. “We’re pleased to be able to select our cover art from the substantial work of regional artists.”

The image reveals a seaman’s watch house on wooden pilings raised above the Atlantic’s surf on Cedar Island, near Wachapreague, Virginia. The scene reflects the sunset and a rising sea. The house has since fallen to nature’s strength, swallowed by the sea.

This is Fleming’s third cover for the Delmarva Review. Other outstanding covers in the last five years have been created by regional photographers Cal Jackson and George Merrill.

Fleming is a professional fine art photographer who credits learning his craft from three key sources, his dogged self-persistence, a strong interest in environmental conservatism, and the tutelage of his photographer father, Kevin Fleming, another highly skilled professional artist and former National Geographic photographer.

With a studio in Annapolis, Jay Fleming’s images have been featured in magazines, books, and exhibited in fine art galleries throughout the Chesapeake Bay region. His first book of photography Working the Water (2016) is in its third printing. A second book, Island Life, is scheduled for 2021. He graduated from St. Mary’s College majoring in economics.

The thirteenth edition of Delmarva Review, about 300 pages, will feature original new fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction by more sixty authors from across the United States and several other countries. Many are from the tri-state region of Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia.

Delmarva Review is published in print and digital editions by the Delmarva Review Literary Fund, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization encouraging writers of outstanding new literary work at a time when many commercial publications are closing their doors. The journal is supported by individual contributions, sales, and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The review welcomes compelling new literary submissions from all writers. The submission period is open from November 1 to March 31. Cover art entries can be sent at that time, as well. Please see the website for guidelines and subscriptions: www.DelmarvaReview.org.