CBMM to Host Nameboard Basics Workshop

On Saturday, July 25, from 9am—3pm, experienced woodworkers and beginners alike are invited to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum to learn the basics of nameboard carving. CBMM’s Shipyard Programs Manager Jennifer Kuhn will host the workshop, giving participants an introduction to the skills necessary to hand-carve their very own nameboard. Registration is required, and participants must be 16 or older, unless accompanied by an adult.

Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch and water, and to wear closed toe shoes. This workshop will be held outside to ensure proper social distancing, with participants and instructors required to wear a face covering. For more details and to register, go to cbmm.org/nameboardbasics.

The registration fee for the program is $80, with a 20% discount ($64) for CBMM members. CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake watercraft in the world, including access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.