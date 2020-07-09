The Chestertown Spy

“Elemental” Exhibit at Massoni Art

“Elemental” Exhibit at Massoni Art featuring artists Heidi Fowler, Blake Conroy, Elizabeth DaCosta Ahern, Simma Liebman, Michael Kahn, Grace Mitchell, Claire McArdle, Lisa Lebofsky, Kenneth Schiano, Katherine Cox, Takashi Ichihara, James Tatum, Zemma Mastin White, Elizabeth Casqueiro, Celia Pearson, Cathrine Kernan, Emily Kalwaitis, Eve Stockton, Deborah Weiss, Shelley Robzen, and Kathryn O’Grady.

“Art is our one true global language. It knows no nation, it favors no race, and it acknowledges no class. It speaks to our need to reveal, heal, and transform. It transcends our ordinary lives and lets us imagine what is possible.”  Richard Kamler

Artwork by Heidi Fowler

Due to open April 1st, Elemental has been social distancing for the last three months.Finally, but under very different circumstances, we are ready to OPEN the gallery.  The entire exhibit will also be available online and in video format.  The best way to stay in touch and learn of updates is through our email news-blasts.  Please go to massoniart.com and register today. It will help us  advise you of changes and facilitate scheduling appointments

Guests will be limited to single parties and family units for everyone’s safety.  Regardless any easing of restrictions, masks will be required. Should you wish to schedule an appointment at during non-gallery hours contact Carla Massoni directly:  410-708-4512

Also, for your safety and convenience (and for the first time!) we are simultaneously offering many of the Elemental exhibit pieces for purchase in our online shop massoniart.com/shop.

ELEMENTAL is truly elemental.

Art opens the closets, airs out the cellars and attics.  It brings healing.  Julia Cameron

