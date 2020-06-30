Sweet: Chestertown Farmers’ Market Comes Back to Downtown July 4

The Chestertown Farmers’ Market will move back to the heart of downtown starting Saturday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to noon. Please come out and support the Farm and Artisan vendors. To meet pandemic safety standards, sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street will be closed to traffic, and vendors will be spread out between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed.

Social distancing and mask wearing will remain in effect at the downtown location.

The Town of Chestertown and the Farmers Market thank East Coast Storage for graciously allowing the Market to set up in their parking lot these past eight weeks.