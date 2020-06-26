Frederick Douglass Honor Society Sponsors Community Reading of Frederick Douglass Speech

The Frederick Douglass Honor Society is sponsoring a community reading of “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” a speech by Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey Douglass on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. on the Talbot County Courthouse Green in Easton. More than 40 community members will take part in this community reading.

“What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”, the question Frederick Douglass posed to a gathering of 500 to 600 abolitionists in Rochester, N.Y., on July 5, 1852, awakened the conscience of the nation. Douglass’s speech is as much a piercing accounting of national hypocrisy on what he referred to as a day of “tumultuous joy” as it is a call to action. This speech, receiving an overwhelming endorsement, sold over 700 copies, and would be remembered as one of most poignant addresses by Douglass, a former slave turned statesman.

For further information, visit FrederickDouglassHonorSociety.com.