The Fabulous Women Artists of Troika Gallery an exhibit featuring new oil paintings by Troika’s twelve women artists opens on June 5, 2020. The paintings can be seen online at troikagallery.com and in the gallery when we re-open. Please call 410-770-9190 for our current hours.

Featuring the work of SaraJane Doberstein, Deborah Elville, J.A. Ferrier, Laura Era, Jeanette LeGrue, Lynne Lockhart, Dorothy F. Newland, Sara Linda Poly, Julia Rogers, Ann D. Schuler, Carol Lee Thompson, Jennifer Heyd Wharton, and Chris Wilke, the exhibit honors The Year of The Woman as proclaimed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

The twelve artists hail from Canada to California to South Carolina and Easton. All of the women are accomplished professional artists with strong followings by avid art collectors. There is a variety of styles and compositions to be found in the still lifes, landscapes, portraits, and floral paintings.

Art by all of the Troika Gallery Artists is on display, with new work constantly refreshing the gallery’s exhibition spaces. Bronzes, oils, pastels, ceramics, porcelain, watercolors, pencil drawings, and commissioned portraits are a hallmark of Troika Gallery, which features The Finest of Fine Art.

Troika Gallery, 9 South Harrison Street, Easton. For more information, visit www.troikagallery.com.