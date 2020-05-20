Deadline to Register to Vote in Maryland Primary Fast Approaching

Maryland residents who are eligible to vote in the state’s June 2 Primary have until May 27 to pre-register for the vote-by-mail election. Residents can use Maryland’s Online Voter Registration System or submit a voter registration application to their local board of elections or the State Board of Elections .

Registration applications must be postmarked by the May 27 deadline in order to vote in the June 2 Primary election. Those using the Online Voter Registration System must submit their application by May 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, voting for the June 2 election will be conducted primarily by mail, with limited locations to submit completed ballots at designated drop-off locations or to vote in-person on election day.

“Registering to vote in advance of the election makes the voting process itself faster and safer,” said Maryland Administrator of Elections Linda Lamone. “Those who are registered early may submit their ballots by mail and avoid bringing their completed ballots to a designated ballot drop-off location or voting in-person on election day.”

Those who don’t have Internet access can call the State Board of Elections at 1-800-222-8683 on or before May 20 to request a registration application by mail. After May 20, residents without Internet access should contact their local election board for registration application pickup options.

Same-day registration will be available to eligible voters who choose to vote in-person on June 2; however, the State Board of Elections strongly encourages all voters to register by May 27 and cast their ballots by mail.

The novel coronavirus pandemic resulted in the date of the Primary being postponed from April 28. While mail-in ballots display the original Primary date of April 28, the ballots are in fact valid for the June 2 election. Voters should be aware these are official ballots that will record actual votes. They are not sample ballots.

Voting by mail is safe, secure and free. There is no postage required to submit a ballot. Voters simply need to fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope and place it back in the mail.

The return ballot must be postmarked no later than June 2 but can be mailed at any time before election day. Voters should sign only the oath on the outside of the envelope but not the ballot itself.

Votes cast by mail remain anonymous. The same technology and equipment used for in-person voting is utilized to count mail-in ballots. The equipment is never connected to the Internet or any other database.

The Maryland State Board of Elections is committed to educating voters on the changes made to the election procedures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. These changes have been made to ensure voters can exercise their fundamental right to vote while also safeguarding the public’s health during this pandemic.

For more information about this election, please visit www.elections.maryland.gov or contact the State Board at 1-800-222-8683.