Frederick Douglass Honor Society President Eric Lowery Passes; Caravan Planned

You are invited to join a caravan to offer condolences to the family of Eric Lowery on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 1-2 p.m.

Cars, motorcycles, and other modes of transportation are asked to drive slowly past the Frederick Douglass statue on Washington Street in downtown Easton and wave to the family. We are asking that no one exits their vehicle as the family is practicing social distancing in accordance with State mandated COVID-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. The Lowery family appreciates your show of love and support at this time.

