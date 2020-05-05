Dr. Lisa Damour to Present at Kent School Virtual Town Hall

Kent School is proud to bring Dr. Lisa Damour back to the community for a virtual, town hall-style conference entitled, Managing Stress, Anxiety, and Parenting Under COVID-19. The virtual presentation will take place live on Thursday, May 14, at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom. In her presentation, Dr. Damour will explain the psychological science essential to understanding how stress and anxiety operate, both under everyday conditions and at times of heightened concern and disruption. Key topics will include:

•how to keep pressure and tension from reaching toxic levels

•how to parent effectively in the current circumstances

•the most reliable strategies for managing ongoing stress

Dr. Damour is recognized as a thought leader by the American Psychological Association for her work on stress and anxiety. Dr. Lisa Damour is the author of two New York Times best-selling parenting books, Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood and Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls. Dr. Damour also writes the monthly Adolescence column for the New York Times, serves as a regular contributor to CBS News, maintains a private practice, consults and speaks internationally, is a Senior Advisor to the Schubert Center for Child Studies at Case Western Reserve University, and serves as the Executive Director of Laurel School’s Center for Research on Girls.

This is the second time Kent School has partnered with Dr. Damour. In 2018, Dr. Damour was a guest at Kent School as part of the endowed Kudner Leyon Visiting Writers Program. She addressed faculty and students on the school campus and, later that evening, appeared at the Garfield Center for the Arts for a parent and community presentation. Kent School students and employees still refer to advice given by Dr. Damour during that talk. Nancy Mugele, Head of Kent School, said, “I am so glad to have developed a personal and professional relationship with Lisa Damour, and am so glad to bring her once again to our community. We are living in uncharted territory, and we, as parents and educators, can use Lisa Damour as a great resource to help us navigate our daily lives, and those of our students, in the era of COVID–19.”

Dr. Damour’s presentation is free and open to the public, however advance registration is required in order to receive a Zoom invitation to join. Interested individuals may email info@kentschool.org or follow this link to register online. Dr. Damour’s presentation is made possible by the Kudner Leyon Memorial Endowment at Kent School.

Kent School is an independent school serving boys and girls from Preschool through Grade Eight, located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown. For more information on the Town Hall, or Kent School visit www.kentschool.org or email info@kentschool.org.