Spying on Annapolis: Artist Tony Spencer

As plans move forward with the creation of a Annapolis Spy next month, it has become more evident that our new readers will see a lot more of Tony Spencer in its pages. While our focus with Tony begins with his remarkable rise as a regional artist, we are sure to be coming back to him on his other outstanding community contributions. From his magnificent singing voice to his volunteer efforts to preserve his ancestor’s settlement of Freetown, one of the nation’s first free African-American settlements. So, stay tuned.

But after three exhibitions of Tony’s artwork fell victim to Maryland’s stay-at-home order last month, the Spy wanted to begin with this relatively new dimension in his creative life.

Motivated to stay engaged with new projects while his wife struggled with work-related conflicts, Tony took to the paintbrush to find a new way to express himself.

In his first Spy interview, he talks about his work and shares his process to bring powerful emotions to the canvas.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Tony Spencer’s art please go here.