May 2020 Sky-Watch

In the troubled times of today, it is comforting to know that we can still enjoy being sky-watchers. The actual distance between us and the wonders of our night skies remain the same; and no social distancing is necessary. I wish the best to all faithful readers during this crisis, and remind you, to keep looking up —- at the night sky —- and to a brighter future soon!

Two evening planets draw our attention to the southwest-western skies just after sunset in May; Venus and Mercury. Venus is even brighter than it was last month and will be visible for two hours after the Sun goes down. But its orbit is now swinging it down towards the Sun so by May 31st it will be lost in the Sun’s glare.

Mercury, dimmer than Venus, will be visible from May 20th to June 2nd; with a good time to look for it being on May 21st, when it will be seen just below Venus, 30 to 45 minutes after sunset. As Venus drops from sight near the end of May, Mercury’s orbit will bring it higher; so keep an eye on it through the end of the month.

In the southeastern sky before dawn three planets, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars line up nicely. Jupiter appears first; around 2 am, with Saturn up about 30 minutes later. Both planets will remain close to each other all month and both will brighten; Jupiter the brighter of the two. The best time to see them is around 4 to 5 am in the southeastern sky among the stars of Sagittarius.

Look on the morning of May 12th for the waning gibbous Moon just below both Jupiter and Saturn.

Mars may be found an hour before sunrise in the eastern sky. Mars too is coming into a more favorable position and brightening slightly all month. On May 14th the Moon will be seen just below Mars.

Well into spring now, the major spring constellations grace our evening skies. Looking due south, Leo rides mid-way up to the zenith, with a backwards question mark shape of stars at its front. Virgo is found below and left(east) of Leo; down toward the southeastern horizon. In the eastern sky, Bootes the warrior/herdsman sits half-way up, with Arcturus, the 3rd brightest star of all, right in its middle.

Turn north and look high; The Big Dipper sprawls across the sky, but upside down at this time of year. May’s Full Moon is on the 7th. Enjoy the warmer spring nights under the stars.