COVID-19: Mid-Shore Check-in with Corey Pack on Tests, Masks, and Unemployment

The Spy talked to Corey Pack, president of the Talbot County Council and a member of the COVID-19 task force on the Mid-Shore, Saturday afternoon for a current update on the coronavirus crisis for his county and the Mid-Shore.

President Pack reports that the Mid-Shore remains relatively low in those testing positive for COVID-19; that there remains acute shortages of testing kits for both Shore Regional Health, Anne Arundel and Choptank Health systems, and that the region is just beginning to assess the unemployment impact for the Eastern Shore.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information for Kent County please go here. For more information on Talbot County’s response to COVID-19 please go here. For instructions on how to make a face mask, go here.