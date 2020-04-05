TACL: Area Virtual Service Update

Organization Information on Religious Services during COVID Link for virtual service Denomination

All Faith Chapel Virtual services held by Zoom. Link sent via email. https://zoom.us/j/4649541475

Meeting ID: 464 954 1475

Or dial into: 301 715 8592 Episcopal

Bay Area Community Church Virtual service Sunday at 9:20 am streamed live via website and Facebook https://www.bayareacc.org/easton or https://www.facebook.com/bayareacc/ Non-denominational

Bethel AME Combined virtual service Sunday at 10:30 am and Noonday Prayer (weekdays) for the three AME churches in Talbot Co. Sunday at 10:30 am – Dial: 1-312-626-6799, Code: 8680217534# or https://zoom.us/j/8680217534 Meeting Code: 8680217534#

Noonday Prayer – Dial: 712-770-4010, Code: 471-936#. Methodist-Episcopal

Christ Church Easton Virtual service Saturdays at 5 pm via FaceBook Live.

Virtual prayer Saturdays at 6 pm and Sundays at 10 am via Zoom.

Sunday https://www.facebook.com/christchurcheastonmd/

Zoom services https://zoom.us/j/4467767453 Episcopal

Christ Church St. Michaels Services cancelled through May 10th NA Episcopal

Church of Christ In Easton Virtual services held via conference call (link emailed) and Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/Eastoncocfamily/ Church of Christ

Church of the King Services cancelled at this time. NA Church of the King

Easton Baptist Church Services via Facebook Live Thttps://www.facebook.com/Eastonbc/ Baptist

Easton Church of God Services broadcast via Facebook Live and YouTube https://www.facebook.com/eastoncog/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnti1KQ5bOkR_tlPKo-jM9A Church of God

Easton Church of the Brethren Services cancelled, but worship resources are being emailed weekly. NA Church of Brethren

Emmanuel Deliverance Center, Inc. Services via teleconference. Please dial 515-604-9000 and enter the access code: 165706 Non-denominational

First Baptist Church Check website for details on virtual services. https://www.fbceaston.org/ Baptist

First Wesleyan Church Virtual services broadcast live via website http://eastonfirst.org/ Wesleyan

Fountain of Life Church Virtual services via Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/flceaston/ Pentecostal

Grace Lutheran Church All services and gatherings cancelled NA Lutheran

Immanuel Lutheran Church Services cancelled through April 4th. NA Lutheran

Islamic Society of Easton Working on making virtual services available. TBD Islam

Mid Shore Community Church Weekly radio program (WCEI 96.7 FM) and Sunday services broadcast live via Zoom http://www.midshorecommunitychurch.com/ Non-denominational

New Queen Esther AME Combined virtual service Sunday at 10:30 am and Noonday Prayer (weekdays) for the three AME churches in Talbot Co. Sunday at 10:30 am – Dial: 1-312-626-6799, Code: 8680217534# or https://zoom.us/j/8680217534 Meeting Code: 8680217534#

Noonday Prayer – Dial: 712-770-4010, Code: 471-936#. Methodist-Episcopal

Oasis Covenant Fellowship Virtual service via Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/oasiseaston/ Non-denominational

Oxford United Methodist Church Services cancelled through March. April TBD. NA Methodist

Presbyterian Church of Easton Video of the Pastor’s sermon will be available on website http://www.pceaston.com/ Presbyterian

Real Life Chapel / Church of Nazarene Virtual services held via Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/reallifechapel/ Church of Nazarene

Rhema Apostolic Deliverance-Ministries Services broadcast via Facebook Live and YouTube https://www.facebook.com/PastorandLadyDickerson/ Apostolic Church

Royal Oak Community

United Methodist Church Virtual Service at: Facebook – Royal Oak Community UMC or YouTube – Royal Oak Community UMC at 10:00AM Sundays https://www.facebook.com/rocumc/ Methodist

Saints Peter and Paul

Roman Catholic Church Recorded services and messages shared on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/SSPPEaston/ Catholic

Shore Harvest Presbyterian Church Virtual services will be live streamed. Check website for details. https://www.shoreharvest.org/ Presbyterian

St Joseph Chapel

c/o Sts Peter and Paul Recorded service on Sts Peter & Paul Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SSPPEaston/ Catholic

St Luke’s United Methodist Church Virtual services broadcast live via new website https://www.antiviralchurch.org/ Methodist

St Mark’s United Methodist Virtual services via Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/St-Marks-United-Methodist-Church-156903111057624/ Methodist

St Matthews (UMC) Sunday services and weekly prayer meeting now held through conference call. Conference call 978-990-5000, code 38067 Methodist

St Michael Chapel

c/o Sts Peter and Paul Recorded service on Sts Peter & Paul Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SSPPEaston/ Catholic

St Stephens AME Unionville Combined virtual service Sunday at 10:30 am and Noonday Prayer (weekdays) for the three AME churches in Talbot Co. Sunday at 10:30 am – Dial: 1-312-626-6799, Code: 8680217534# or https://zoom.us/j/8680217534 Meeting Code: 8680217534#

Noonday Prayer – Dial: 712-770-4010, Code: 471-936#. Methodist-Episcopal

Temple B’Nai Israel Virtual services Friday night and Saturday broadcast live via Facebook. Check https://bnaiisraeleaston.org/ for dates and times. https://www.facebook.com/bnaiisraeleaston/ Jewish

The Church of the Holy Trinity Virtual services broadcast live via website: Sunday’s 9:30 am Holy Eucharist; Wednesday’s 8:30 am Morning Prayer www.holytrinityoxfordmd.org Episcopal

The Retreat House at Hillsboro Wednesday night prayer service (5:45-6:15 pm) via Zoom. Zoom online: https://zoom.us/j/212677840 or Call into +1 929 205 6099 US (Zoom meeting ID: 212 677 840) Non-denominational

Third Haven Friends Meeting Small group meetings via Zoom. Email 3rdhaven@gmail.com for instructions http://thirdhaven.org/ Quaker

TriLife Christian Center Virtual services on Facebook Live and on their Prayer Line https://www.facebook.com/firstladytrilife/ Non-denominational

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral All services cancelled through May 9th NA Episcopal