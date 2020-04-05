The Chestertown Spy

TACL: Area Virtual Service Update

This list, compiled by Talbot Association of Clergy Laity (TACL), is a work in progress.

It provides links for the “virtual” services, during COVID-19, which are known to us as of 4/4/2020.

Please email updates to TACL: taclexcom@gmail.com.

 

Organization Information on Religious Services during COVID Link for virtual service Denomination
All Faith Chapel Virtual services held by Zoom. Link sent via email. https://zoom.us/j/4649541475
Meeting ID: 464 954 1475
Or dial into:  301 715 8592		 Episcopal
Bay Area Community Church Virtual service Sunday at 9:20 am streamed live via website and Facebook https://www.bayareacc.org/easton  or  https://www.facebook.com/bayareacc/ Non-denominational
Bethel AME Combined virtual service Sunday at 10:30 am and Noonday Prayer (weekdays) for the three AME churches in Talbot Co. Sunday at 10:30 am – Dial: 1-312-626-6799, Code: 8680217534# or https://zoom.us/j/8680217534   Meeting Code: 8680217534#
Noonday Prayer – Dial: 712-770-4010, Code: 471-936#.		 Methodist-Episcopal
Christ Church Easton Virtual service Saturdays at 5 pm via FaceBook Live.
Virtual prayer Saturdays at 6 pm and Sundays at 10 am via Zoom.
Sunday		 https://www.facebook.com/christchurcheastonmd/
Zoom services https://zoom.us/j/4467767453		 Episcopal
Christ Church St. Michaels Services cancelled through May 10th NA Episcopal
Church of Christ In Easton Virtual services held via conference call (link emailed) and Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/Eastoncocfamily/ Church of Christ
Church of the King Services cancelled at this time. NA Church of the King
Easton Baptist Church Services via Facebook Live Thttps://www.facebook.com/Eastonbc/ Baptist
Easton Church of God Services broadcast via Facebook Live and YouTube https://www.facebook.com/eastoncog/  or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnti1KQ5bOkR_tlPKo-jM9A Church of God
Easton Church of the Brethren Services cancelled, but worship resources are being emailed weekly. NA Church of Brethren
Emmanuel Deliverance Center, Inc. Services via teleconference. Please dial 515-604-9000 and enter the access code: 165706 Non-denominational
First Baptist Church Check website for details on virtual services. https://www.fbceaston.org/ Baptist
First Wesleyan Church Virtual services broadcast live via website http://eastonfirst.org/ Wesleyan
Fountain of Life Church Virtual services via Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/flceaston/ Pentecostal
Grace Lutheran Church All services and gatherings cancelled NA Lutheran
Immanuel Lutheran Church Services cancelled through April 4th. NA Lutheran
Islamic Society of Easton Working on making virtual services available. TBD Islam
Mid Shore Community Church Weekly radio program (WCEI 96.7 FM) and Sunday services broadcast live via Zoom http://www.midshorecommunitychurch.com/ Non-denominational
New Queen Esther AME Combined virtual service Sunday at 10:30 am and Noonday Prayer (weekdays) for the three AME churches in Talbot Co. Sunday at 10:30 am – Dial: 1-312-626-6799, Code: 8680217534# or https://zoom.us/j/8680217534   Meeting Code: 8680217534#
Noonday Prayer – Dial: 712-770-4010, Code: 471-936#.		 Methodist-Episcopal
Oasis Covenant Fellowship Virtual service via Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/oasiseaston/ Non-denominational
Oxford United Methodist Church Services cancelled through March. April TBD. NA Methodist
Presbyterian Church of Easton Video of the Pastor’s sermon will be available on website http://www.pceaston.com/ Presbyterian
Real Life Chapel / Church of Nazarene Virtual services held via Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/reallifechapel/ Church of Nazarene
Rhema Apostolic Deliverance-Ministries Services broadcast via Facebook Live and YouTube https://www.facebook.com/PastorandLadyDickerson/ Apostolic Church
Royal Oak Community
United Methodist Church		 Virtual Service at: Facebook – Royal Oak Community UMC  or  YouTube – Royal Oak Community UMC at 10:00AM Sundays https://www.facebook.com/rocumc/ Methodist
Saints Peter and Paul
Roman Catholic Church		 Recorded services and messages shared on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/SSPPEaston/ Catholic
Shore Harvest Presbyterian Church Virtual services will be live streamed. Check website for details. https://www.shoreharvest.org/ Presbyterian
St Joseph Chapel
c/o Sts Peter and Paul		 Recorded service on Sts Peter & Paul Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SSPPEaston/ Catholic
St Luke’s United Methodist Church Virtual services broadcast live via new website https://www.antiviralchurch.org/ Methodist
St Mark’s United Methodist Virtual services via Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/St-Marks-United-Methodist-Church-156903111057624/ Methodist
St Matthews (UMC) Sunday services and weekly prayer meeting now held through conference call. Conference call 978-990-5000, code 38067 Methodist
St Michael Chapel
c/o Sts Peter and Paul		 Recorded service on Sts Peter & Paul Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SSPPEaston/ Catholic
St Stephens AME Unionville Combined virtual service Sunday at 10:30 am and Noonday Prayer (weekdays) for the three AME churches in Talbot Co. Sunday at 10:30 am – Dial: 1-312-626-6799, Code: 8680217534# or https://zoom.us/j/8680217534   Meeting Code: 8680217534#
Noonday Prayer – Dial: 712-770-4010, Code: 471-936#.		 Methodist-Episcopal
Temple B’Nai Israel Virtual services Friday night and Saturday broadcast live via Facebook. Check https://bnaiisraeleaston.org/ for dates and times. https://www.facebook.com/bnaiisraeleaston/ Jewish
The Church of the Holy Trinity Virtual services broadcast live via website: Sunday’s 9:30 am Holy Eucharist; Wednesday’s 8:30 am Morning Prayer www.holytrinityoxfordmd.org Episcopal
The Retreat House at Hillsboro Wednesday night prayer service (5:45-6:15 pm) via Zoom. Zoom online: https://zoom.us/j/212677840  or Call into +1 929 205 6099 US (Zoom meeting ID: 212 677 840) Non-denominational
Third Haven Friends Meeting Small group meetings via Zoom. Email 3rdhaven@gmail.com for instructions http://thirdhaven.org/ Quaker
TriLife Christian Center Virtual services on Facebook Live and on their Prayer Line https://www.facebook.com/firstladytrilife/ Non-denominational
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral All services cancelled through May 9th NA Episcopal
Unitarian Universalist
Fellowship at Easton		 Recorded service available via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyDd3eXTUcsvOkIAUNzj-Pg/featured Unitarian Universalist

 

