TACL: Area Virtual Service Update

This list, compiled by Talbot Association of Clergy Laity (TACL), is a work in progress.
It provides links for the “virtual” services, during COVID-19, which are known to us as of 4/4/2020.
Please email updates to TACL: taclexcom@gmail.com.
|Organization
|Information on Religious Services during COVID
|Link for virtual service
|Denomination
|All Faith Chapel
|Virtual services held by Zoom. Link sent via email.
|https://zoom.us/j/4649541475
Meeting ID: 464 954 1475
Or dial into: 301 715 8592
|Episcopal
|Bay Area Community Church
|Virtual service Sunday at 9:20 am streamed live via website and Facebook
|https://www.bayareacc.org/easton or https://www.facebook.com/bayareacc/
|Non-denominational
|Bethel AME
|Combined virtual service Sunday at 10:30 am and Noonday Prayer (weekdays) for the three AME churches in Talbot Co.
|Sunday at 10:30 am – Dial: 1-312-626-6799, Code: 8680217534# or https://zoom.us/j/8680217534 Meeting Code: 8680217534#
Noonday Prayer – Dial: 712-770-4010, Code: 471-936#.
|Methodist-Episcopal
|Christ Church Easton
|Virtual service Saturdays at 5 pm via FaceBook Live.
Virtual prayer Saturdays at 6 pm and Sundays at 10 am via Zoom.
Sunday
|https://www.facebook.com/christchurcheastonmd/
Zoom services https://zoom.us/j/4467767453
|Episcopal
|Christ Church St. Michaels
|Services cancelled through May 10th
|NA
|Episcopal
|Church of Christ In Easton
|Virtual services held via conference call (link emailed) and Facebook Live
|https://www.facebook.com/Eastoncocfamily/
|Church of Christ
|Church of the King
|Services cancelled at this time.
|NA
|Church of the King
|Easton Baptist Church
|Services via Facebook Live
|Thttps://www.facebook.com/Eastonbc/
|Baptist
|Easton Church of God
|Services broadcast via Facebook Live and YouTube
|https://www.facebook.com/eastoncog/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnti1KQ5bOkR_tlPKo-jM9A
|Church of God
|Easton Church of the Brethren
|Services cancelled, but worship resources are being emailed weekly.
|NA
|Church of Brethren
|Emmanuel Deliverance Center, Inc.
|Services via teleconference.
|Please dial 515-604-9000 and enter the access code: 165706
|Non-denominational
|First Baptist Church
|Check website for details on virtual services.
|https://www.fbceaston.org/
|Baptist
|First Wesleyan Church
|Virtual services broadcast live via website
|http://eastonfirst.org/
|Wesleyan
|Fountain of Life Church
|Virtual services via Facebook Live
|https://www.facebook.com/flceaston/
|Pentecostal
|Grace Lutheran Church
|All services and gatherings cancelled
|NA
|Lutheran
|Immanuel Lutheran Church
|Services cancelled through April 4th.
|NA
|Lutheran
|Islamic Society of Easton
|Working on making virtual services available.
|TBD
|Islam
|Mid Shore Community Church
|Weekly radio program (WCEI 96.7 FM) and Sunday services broadcast live via Zoom
|http://www.midshorecommunitychurch.com/
|Non-denominational
|New Queen Esther AME
|Combined virtual service Sunday at 10:30 am and Noonday Prayer (weekdays) for the three AME churches in Talbot Co.
|Sunday at 10:30 am – Dial: 1-312-626-6799, Code: 8680217534# or https://zoom.us/j/8680217534 Meeting Code: 8680217534#
Noonday Prayer – Dial: 712-770-4010, Code: 471-936#.
|Methodist-Episcopal
|Oasis Covenant Fellowship
|Virtual service via Facebook Live
|https://www.facebook.com/oasiseaston/
|Non-denominational
|Oxford United Methodist Church
|Services cancelled through March. April TBD.
|NA
|Methodist
|Presbyterian Church of Easton
|Video of the Pastor’s sermon will be available on website
|http://www.pceaston.com/
|Presbyterian
|Real Life Chapel / Church of Nazarene
|Virtual services held via Facebook Live
|https://www.facebook.com/reallifechapel/
|Church of Nazarene
|Rhema Apostolic Deliverance-Ministries
|Services broadcast via Facebook Live and YouTube
|https://www.facebook.com/PastorandLadyDickerson/
|Apostolic Church
|Royal Oak Community
United Methodist Church
|Virtual Service at: Facebook – Royal Oak Community UMC or YouTube – Royal Oak Community UMC at 10:00AM Sundays
|https://www.facebook.com/rocumc/
|Methodist
|Saints Peter and Paul
Roman Catholic Church
|Recorded services and messages shared on Facebook.
|https://www.facebook.com/SSPPEaston/
|Catholic
|Shore Harvest Presbyterian Church
|Virtual services will be live streamed. Check website for details.
|https://www.shoreharvest.org/
|Presbyterian
|St Joseph Chapel
c/o Sts Peter and Paul
|Recorded service on Sts Peter & Paul Facebook page
|https://www.facebook.com/SSPPEaston/
|Catholic
|St Luke’s United Methodist Church
|Virtual services broadcast live via new website
|https://www.antiviralchurch.org/
|Methodist
|St Mark’s United Methodist
|Virtual services via Facebook Live
|https://www.facebook.com/St-Marks-United-Methodist-Church-156903111057624/
|Methodist
|St Matthews (UMC)
|Sunday services and weekly prayer meeting now held through conference call.
|Conference call 978-990-5000, code 38067
|Methodist
|St Michael Chapel
c/o Sts Peter and Paul
|Recorded service on Sts Peter & Paul Facebook page
|https://www.facebook.com/SSPPEaston/
|Catholic
|St Stephens AME Unionville
|Combined virtual service Sunday at 10:30 am and Noonday Prayer (weekdays) for the three AME churches in Talbot Co.
|Sunday at 10:30 am – Dial: 1-312-626-6799, Code: 8680217534# or https://zoom.us/j/8680217534 Meeting Code: 8680217534#
Noonday Prayer – Dial: 712-770-4010, Code: 471-936#.
|Methodist-Episcopal
|Temple B’Nai Israel
|Virtual services Friday night and Saturday broadcast live via Facebook. Check https://bnaiisraeleaston.org/ for dates and times.
|https://www.facebook.com/bnaiisraeleaston/
|Jewish
|The Church of the Holy Trinity
|Virtual services broadcast live via website: Sunday’s 9:30 am Holy Eucharist; Wednesday’s 8:30 am Morning Prayer
|www.holytrinityoxfordmd.org
|Episcopal
|The Retreat House at Hillsboro
|Wednesday night prayer service (5:45-6:15 pm) via Zoom.
|Zoom online: https://zoom.us/j/212677840 or Call into +1 929 205 6099 US (Zoom meeting ID: 212 677 840)
|Non-denominational
|Third Haven Friends Meeting
|Small group meetings via Zoom. Email 3rdhaven@gmail.com for instructions
|http://thirdhaven.org/
|Quaker
|TriLife Christian Center
|Virtual services on Facebook Live and on their Prayer Line
|https://www.facebook.com/firstladytrilife/
|Non-denominational
|Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
|All services cancelled through May 9th
|NA
|Episcopal
|Unitarian Universalist
Fellowship at Easton
|Recorded service available via YouTube
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyDd3eXTUcsvOkIAUNzj-Pg/featured
|Unitarian Universalist
