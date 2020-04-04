Trooper Injured, Suspect Shot During Suspicious Vehicle Check Near Chestertown

A Maryland state trooper and the driver of a suspicious vehicle are being treated for injuries sustained during an apparent assault and trooper-involved shooting in Queen Anne’s County early Saturday, according to a state police press release.

The trooper is a uniformed patrol trooper assigned to the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack. The suspect is an adult male believed to be from Queen Anne’s County. Both are undergoing treatment at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

At this time, the preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, March 4, the trooper was on patrol when he located a suspicious vehicle at the end of Rolph’s Wharf Road (300-block) near Chestertown, according to the press release. The trooper called in a description of a 2001 Chevrolet truck.

Minutes later, the trooper called for backup. As troopers and deputies responded to the area, the trooper on the scene did not respond to calls on his radio. When units arrived, they found the trooper lying in a ditch and saw the suspect vehicle was not at the scene. Evidence indicated the trooper may have been injured when he was dragged by a vehicle.

A lookout for the vehicle was broadcast and the vehicle was spotted by Queen Anne County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued in the area of Woods Road and Pondtown Road. The vehicle was eventually stopped. Deputies and troopers took the suspect into custody and found he had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Troopers administered immediate emergency care and EMS units responded to the scene. The suspect was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma.

Investigators from the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division are on the scene and assisting with the investigation. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded and will be leading the ongoing investigation, as is procedure in a trooper-involved shooting. State Police Internal Affairs Unit investigators are also conducting an investigation which is also procedure following a use of deadly force by a trooper.

A motive for the suspect’s actions is not known at this time. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.