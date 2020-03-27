MSPB Continues to Provide Civil Legal Services During COVID-19 Outbreak

Despite recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak, Mid-Shore Pro Bono (MSPB) continues to provide access to civil justice to low-income residents of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the health and safety of clients and staff, MPSB has temporarily closed its physical offices and shifted to remote operations. Staff and volunteer attorneys are conducting one-one-one counseling calls and call-in sessions in place of legal clinics to help clients resolve their civil legal issues. Intakes continue to be taken online, and staff members are onboarding new clients by phone.

“This was not the way our team expected to kick-off our fifteen-year anniversary,” said Sandy Brown, Mid-Shore ProBono Executive Director. “Our entire team is doing everything they can to ensure that our low-income neighbors continue to have access to civil legal services while our community weathers the COVID-19 outbreak together. Given how this virus disproportionally affects the elderly, we are especially concerned about the Shore’s large senior population and ensuring that they have critical end-of-life documents in place.”

During these uncertain times, MSPB strongly encourages everyone, not just the elderly, to establish a will, power of attorney and advanced medical directive. MSPB’s Elder Law Project is offering assistance to all residents to complete these important documents. Call Mid-Shore Pro Bono at 410-690-8128 for more information.

In addition to the Elder Law Project, Mid-Shore Pro Bono also offers the following services to respond to the unique needs of the Eastern Shore’s rural communities:

Consumer Debt & Housing

Bankruptcy, Consumer Debt, Expungement, Foreclosure, Housing (Landlord/Tenant)

MSPB assists families with legal issues impacting their ability to provide a safe and financially

stable home for their loved ones.

Family Law

Divorce, Custody, Child Support, Adoption

MSPB connects low-income individuals who are involved in difficult family matters with an attorney who can guide them through these legal processes and often provide representation in court.

Immigrant Assistance

Immigration Legal Services, Citizenship, Standby Guardianship, Bilingual Services

MSPB provides secure, safe legal assistance and counseling to immigrants living and working in our community. MSPB is accredited by the Department of Justice to provide legal guidance for immigration, asylum, Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, standby guardianship and deportation defense.

Restorative Justice

Community Conferencing, Restorative Dialogue Circles

MSPB provides alternative dispute resolution for youth and adults facing complex legal issues, crime and conflict. Our goal is to provide options for resolving conflict outside of the legal system.

Elder Law

Wills, Powers of Attorney, Advance Medical Directives, Adult Guardianship

MSPB strongly encourages all seniors to obtain important end-of-life documents. MSPB provides safe, secure and confidential legal advice and counseling.

“Our team will continue working hand in hand with our community partners to ensure that all Eastern Shore residents are receiving the support the need,” said Brown.

About Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono connects low-income individuals and families who need civil legal services with volunteer attorneys and community resources across the Eastern Shore. Founded in 2005, Mid-Shore Pro Bono is a Maryland 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Dedicated staff and volunteers work to eliminate barriers and provide access to justice for all Eastern Shore residents. For more information or to make a donation, call Mid-Shore Pro Bono at 410-690-8128 or visit www.midshoreprobono.org.

For more information about the status of the courts, please visit www.mdcourts.gov.