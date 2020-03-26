The Great Slow Down List: Francoise Sullivan

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.
Today is Francoise Sullivan, Owner of Moo! Productions and Spy Board of Visitors member:
Read: Kingdom of the Blind: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel by Louise Penny
Watch: My Brilliant Friend (based on the Elena Ferrante series) on HBO
Listen: Legend of Zelda background music (my kids LOVE playing this video game)
Cook: Anything I can get my kids to bake – read, measure, mix – enjoy!
Outing: Through the woods to my neighbor’s chicken coop to retrieve my escape artist dogs
