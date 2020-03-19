The Great Slow Down List: Craig Fuller

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Craig Fuller, Spy Columnist and former chief of staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush.

Read: Thomas Jefferson : Writings : Autobiography / Notes on the State of Virginia / Public and Private Papers / Addresses / Letters

Listen: Little Big Town

Watch: James Bond Collection

Cook: Prepared food at Piazza Italian Market

Outing: Walking with Maggie my Weimaraner