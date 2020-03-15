Md. Senate Quickly, and Unanimously, Confirms Shore Native as State Police Superintendent

In a whirlwind series of events on Friday, Maryland’s newest superintendent of state police was confirmed by the Maryland Senate at what is likely a record-setting pace.

In an extraordinary move, the Senate recessed around 6 p.m. to allow members of the Senate Executive Nominations Committee to meet in the chamber to hold a hearing on Republican Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr.’s nominee for superintendent of state police, Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III.

Sen. Adelaide C. Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore, whose sons went to pre-kindergarten with Jones, called the nominee “an outstanding role model for all of us” and praised his decision-making, organizational skills and professionalism.

Jones, a career state trooper, became chief of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the seventh-largest law enforcement agency in the state, in November 2015. The 600-person agency polices Maryland’s toll roads, tunnels, and bridges, as well as BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and the Port of Baltimore.

Jones began his law enforcement career in 1988 as a Maryland State Police cadet. During his 27-year tenure with the Maryland State Police, he spent equal time in both patrol and investigative roles, and served in every command position within the Field Operations Bureau. He retired as Lieutenant Colonel/Field Operations Bureau Chief, a key member of the command staff responsible for leading a patrol force of nearly 1,000 sworn and civilian personnel assigned to 22 barracks.

Jones holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in management from Johns Hopkins University and is a graduate of its Police Executive Leadership Program. He chairs the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association’s Traffic Safety Committee and serves on the Executive Committee for Maryland’s Strategic Highway Safety.

The Senate committee had planned to hold a hearing on Monday for Jones, who was nominated in mid-February.

But that changed with a tweet and a press release from Hogan around 5 p.m., when he called for the General Assembly to curtail its workload to focus on a narrow band of priorities ― including passing a budget and confirming the superintendent by Tuesday.

Governor Larry Hogan ✔@GovLarryHogan With Maryland in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature’s sole focus should be those measures immediately necessary to protect the public health and safety of Marylanders. The General Assembly must take these three actions no later than Tuesday: Governor Larry Hogan ✔@GovLarryHogan 1) Approve the FY21 budget to assure the government remains open and functioning.

2) Confirm Colonel Woodrow J. Jones as Superintendent of the Maryland State Police.

3) Pass the emergency legislation to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in our state.

“Unfortunately, the governor put out a news release. Certainly would have preferred a call,” Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said from the rostrum. “In this time of heightened anxiety, it’s really easy for miscommunication to happen. And I think this is one of those moments where tempers can be high. Now more than ever, we have to find ways to work together.”

For that reason, Ferguson said, the chamber would undergo a swift change, from sitting as the Senate to sitting in the Senate as spectators while the Executive Nominations Committee met on the floor, their staff now at the rostrum.

Sen. Ronald N. Young (D-Frederick), chairman of Executive Nominations, convened the meeting and read a short biography of Jones.

Ferguson then spoke to “strongly endorse” Jones’ nomination and move for his approval.

“Given this moment of uncertainty in Maryland, it’s important that we have acting officials who have the experience they need to keep this state safe,” Ferguson said. “The Senate has a responsibility to move forward at this time.”

Senate Minority Leader J.B. Jennings (R-Harford) said the state needed a leader in uncertain times and someone who could “bring about a feeling of calmness.”

“And I think he without a doubt would be the guy to do it,” Jennings said.

With that, the committee voted unanimously in favor of Jones’ nomination, and the full Senate was being gaveled back into session.

Moments later, the committee’s “Report No. 8,” clearly preprinted pending the outcome, was being distributed to the Senators’ desks.

In a matter of moments, the vote was called. As the electronic voting board lit up green on the sides of the chamber, Ferguson took a moment to explain his vote.

“Now, more than ever, Maryland must be united, must be united and work together,” he said.

Jones was confirmed by a 45-0 vote at 6:18 p.m.

By Danielle E. Gaines and Josh Kurtz