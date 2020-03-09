The Chestertown Spy

RiverArts Minute: Curator Laura Ventura on Abstract & Ceramics

The definition of abstract art, such as it is, refers to a visual language of color, shape, line, and form from which compositions exist with a degree of independence from visual reference. Moving from its origins in the 20th century, into the 21st century, the genre has expanded to respond to the stimuli of the times, which may include new materials or new perspectives on the tried and true. Artists are casting about for ways to utilize a broader range of materials, including found or reclaimed objects, metals, fabric, or photography. All of these can be found in this wide-ranging show, by local artists who opened up to interpret “abstract” broadly and spectacularly.
The Ceramics follow the definition of abstract or are more utilitarian – or both!

Curators
Abstract: Ron Akins & Barbara Parker, Ceramics: Laura Ventura

Gallery & Artists’ Talk
Thursday, March 12, 6:00PM

Chestertown RiverArts
315 High Street, Suite 108
Chestertown, MD 21620
410-778-6300
Chestertownrverarts.org

