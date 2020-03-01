An Introduction to the Maryland Biodiversity Project Lecture March 5

On Thursday March 5, Jim Brighton will give a talk about the Maryland Biodiversity Project.

The Maryland Biodiversity Project (MBP) is a non-profit organization focused on cataloging all the living things of Maryland. The goal is to promote education and conservation by helping to build a vibrant nature study community. The project was started in June 2012 by Bill Hubick and Jim Brighton. So far, the project has cataloged over 18,000 species of plants, animals, insects and fungi. The MBP is a citizen scientist program; more than 1,000 individuals have submitted data and pictures. In 2017, Mr. Brighton received the Chesapeake Champion Award, a yearly award bestowed by Horn Point Laboratory. During his talk, Mr. Brighton will focus on some of the amazing species that can be found in Maryland. He will also show the audience how they might be part of this growing nature community.

This talk is part of the 21st Annual Kent Horticulture Lecture Series organized by the University of Maryland Extension in Kent County. The program will be held at 10:00am at the Chestertown Town Hall, 2nd floor, 118 North Cross Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. This event is free of charge. For more information, please contact Sabine Harvey, 410-778-1661 or sharvey1@umd.edu

The University of Maryland, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources programs are open to all and will not discriminate against anyone because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression.