As part of the Black History Month, there will be a Prayer Service for Racial Reconciliation at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 101 N. Cross Street, Chestertown, on February 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM. This event is co-sponsored by Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Janes United Methodist Church. At this service we will Renew our Commitment to eradicating the racial inequities that continue to haunt and plague our society, through paths of reconciliation and love.

