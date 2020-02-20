Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties New Member

On February 19, Charlotte Zang was inducted into the Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties during the organizations February meeting. Meetings are held the third Monday of each month, September through June. The meetings are held at the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activities Center in Chestertown at 6 pm. Visit the Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties Facebook page for more information and events.

A global volunteer network of women working to improve the lives of women and girls. Our club gives a grant to a female, high school student based on volunteerism at each of the 3 local high schools. Also, our “Live Your Dream” award is given to a female head of household, enrolled in college or a certificate program, and has financial need. Our club sponsors a Kent County family at Christmas, and a Queen Anne’s County from Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence. Carnations are delivered to the local nursing homes on Mother’s Day.