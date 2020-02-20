The Chestertown Spy is seeking a Sponsorship Representative to work out of our downtown office. Experience preferred.
Please respond to Steve@ChestertownSpy.com.
An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland
Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.Sign up here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.