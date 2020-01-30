Clark, Brown Named Shorewoman, Shoreman of the Week

Senior women’s basketball player Caitlyn Clark (Media, Pa./Notre Dame de Namur) is this week’s Shorewoman of the Week. Clark averaged 10.5 points per game, 3.5 assists per game and 2.5 steals per game in a 2-0 week for the Shorewomen.
In the Shorewomen’s 77-70 over Dickinson on Saturday, she scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter to go along with game-highs of five assists and five steals. On Wednesday in a 65-51 win at Bryn Mawr, Clark scored 10 points.
This is Clark’s fifth career Shorewoman of the Week honor.
Junior men’s basketball player Daniel Brown (Silver Spring, Md./Paint Branch) is this week’s Shoreman of the Week. Brown averaged 19.5 points per game in a pair of games for the Shoremen.
Brown scored the winning basket with two seconds left in overtime on a second chance layup in a 92-91 overtime win versus Dickinson on Saturday to cap a career-best 21-point effort. On Wednesday at Muhlenberg he scored a game-best 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds to tie for game-high.
This is Brown’s third career Shoreman of the Week honor.
