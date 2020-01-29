Remembering Julie Donovan

Julia Ann Donovan, 60, of Chestertown, Md., passed away on January 25, 2020. After a courageous fight for life against a rare cancer, Julie departed from her favorite place on earth, her home she called Moon River overlooking the Chester River. She is survived by her most cherished and beloved children Elizabeth Ann Honeywell and James Donovan Honeywell, and her dogs Frank and Cole.

Julie was born June 26, 1959 in Syracuse, N.Y., the daughter of the late Dr. David Cornelius Donovan, II and Elizabeth Ann (Curtin) Donovan. She grew up in Baltimore County, Md., graduated from Dulaney High School and earned a B.A. Degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pa. Her professional career flourished with Select Associates, a top notch and tight knit computer software firm based in Timonium, Md. that was a part of Julie’s extended family.

A mother, a sister, an aunt, a peacemaker, a volunteer, the matriarch of 28 cousins in a large Irish clan and a champion of the underdog; Julie made everybody feel like somebody, and she enjoyed keeping close tabs on the lives of her family, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors, with an uncanny memory for dates and events.

In a partnership like no other and true to form, Julie and her sister Beth founded Four Green Fields, a medical cannabis dispensary in Dublin, Md. (northern Harford County) to provide compassionate care, empower patients, broaden the idea of natural wellness and inspire. Only God knew that just a few eventful years later Julie would become FGF patient number one and an inspiration to all who witnessed her struggle or had the good fortune of crossing her path.

She is also survived by her older brother David C. Donovan, III and wife Renee Donovan of Herndon, Va. (and nephews David C. Donovan, IV and Aidan F. Donovan) and her younger sister Elizabeth D. MacLeod and husband Charles D. MacLeod of Chestertown, Md. (and nephews Thomas D. MacLeod and John D. MacLeod and nieces Maureen E. MacLeod and Colleen E. MacLeod).

A Funeral Mass will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown. A visitation will be held prior, from 10:00 a.m. to noon, at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown. Internment will be May 2, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Marcellus, N.Y., next to her parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Julie may be sent to the Julia A. Donovan Four Green Fields Foundation, at 3518 Conowingo Road, Street, Md. 21154.