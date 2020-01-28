Dave Robinson to Play Kitty Knight House Feb. 1

Chestertown jazz trumpeter Dave Robinson will lead his Jazz Pals in a special show saluting the great Louis Armstrong on Saturday, February 1 at the historic Kitty Knight House in Georgetown, MD.

“Louis Armstrong is the foundation of American music”, says Robinson. “His innovations as a trumpeter and vocalist profoundly altered our musical landscape, and his warm and humble personality endeared him to millions. We’re going to have fun with some familiar and lesser-heard gems from the Satchmo songbook.” In addition to Robinson on trumpet, cornet, bass trumpet, and vocals, the show will feature Henning Hoehne on reeds, Rhoades Whitehill on trombone, Rick Rowe on guitar and banjo, and Wes Biles on bass.

The Kitty Knight House is located on the Sassafras River at 14028 Augustine Herman Highway (Rt. 213). The show begins at 8PM. Seating is limited; tickets are available at www.kittyknight.com/rsvp-events or by calling (410)648-5200.