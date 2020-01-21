Planning is underway for the 7th annual Chester Gras event to support Kent County Food Pantry and the area’s Backpack Program.

Mark your calendars for 7th Annual Chester Gras! Saturday, February 22

The annual Chester Gras Mardi Gras celebration hosted by The Peoples Bank and Kent County Food Pantry will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Similar to past years, this fun, family event will start at 11:30a.m. with an authentic Mardi Gras parade, followed by a costume contest. All 2 and 4 legged entries welcome! The main tent will feature kids’ activities, great food – including gumbo and king cake – plus a silent auction and music by popular local musicians Phil Dutton and the Alligators.

All proceeds from the Chester Gras event will benefit the local area Backpack Program, which sends nourishing food home on the weekends for area children in need.

Please consider supporting our local version of Mardi Gras on the Eastern Shore. We need your sponsorship support to continue this fun and valuable community tradition. To support the local Backpack Programs, and learn more about the upcoming Chester Gras event or how you can please visit www.chestergras.org.

The Kent County Food Pantry provides supplemental food to residents of all ages with limited incomes who live in Kent County. The Food Pantry’s goal is to ensure that all qualified clients in Kent County receive sufficient non-perishable food to meet their basic nutritional needs as well as other necessary everyday need items. For more information, contact 410-778-0550 or Kent County Department of Social Services at 410-810-7600.