The Anderson Twins Return for a Romantic Evening of Jazz

Skip the roses this Valentine’s Day for something a little more improvisational: a romantic evening of jazz, courtesy of saxophonists and clarinetists Peter and Will Anderson.

A highly anticipated follow-up to their swingin’ performance in late 2018,“My Funny Valentine: The Love Songs of Richard Rodgers” will take place on Saturday, February 15th, at the Prager Auditorium in Easton. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

The Anderson Twins—who the New York Times calls “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone”—hail from Bethesda, Md., where they attended Walt Whitman High School before moving to New York City for the Juilliard School. And while they continue to call the City their home, they enjoy returning to Maryland, particularly Easton, to perform.

“The passion the community has for real jazz is heartwarming and inspiring,” says Will.

Joining the twins on stage are guitarist Adam Moezinia, drummer Kevin McDonald, and bassist Blake Meister. Rounding out the ensemble is vocalist Lena Seikaly, whose connection to Peter and Will stems back to high school.

“We love Lena,” exclaims Will. “We actually performed with her often when we were in high school, in the ‘Capital Focus Jazz Band.’”

Named “one of Washington’s preeminent jazz singers” by The Washington Post, Seikaly is renowned her traditional and contemporary jazz vocals. Her approach to the genre and flawless technique provide the perfect accompaniment to the Twins’ imaginative stylings and extraordinary talent.

“She has a deep appreciation and dedication to the Great American Songbook and vocalists, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Sarah Vaughn,” adds Will.

The musicians will celebrate the life and music of Richard Rodgers—one of the most notable American composers,recognized as a visionary for his impact on musical theatre. The performance will showcase gems from his songwriting partnerships with lyricists Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein, including “My Favorite Things,” “It Might As Well be Spring,” “Have You Met Miss Jones?,” and, of course, the titular “My Funny Valentine.”

“Rodgers’ melodies are so pure and simple, yet unpredictable that they delight everyone from the casual listener to music fanatic,” says Will.“[His] music is loved by many in the worlds of Broadway, jazz, and popular music.”

Presented by Jazz on the Chesapeake, a program of Chesapeake Music, My Funny Valentine, will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, February 15th, at the Prager Auditorium in Easton. General admission tickets are $45; sponsor reserved seats are $100. To purchase, call 410-819-0380 or visit Jazzonthechesapeake.com.