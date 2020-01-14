WC-ALL Hosts Dr George Spilich at January Learn at Lunch

Recently-retired psychology professor George Spilich is the speaker at Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning’s first “Learn at Lunch” presentation for 2020. This will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, and the intriguing title of his talk is “Beauty, Lies and Prejudice: Living in a Space Age World with a Stone Age Brain.”

Dr. Spilich is a cognitive neuroscientist who spent 38 years on the faculty of Washington College as the first John Toll Professor. His research has focused on neurological disorders such as concussion and Alzheimer’s disease and has been cited in scientific and medical literature over 2,500 times. In 1988-89 he was the successor to two-time Nobel Prize winner Linus Pauling at the University of Zagreb Hospital’s neurological and nuclear medicine departments. He confesses, however, that meeting the talented students at Washington College was the highlight of his career.

In his presentation, Dr. Spilich will address how neuroscience attempts to explain much of how our brains work, while the new discipline of social neuroscience asks how our brains manage social interactions. How do we decide who is attractive and who is not? Do we know when we are being lied to? Can we accurately interpret the facial expressions of people from other cultures? Join us on January 22nd to find out more about this fascinating research on the human brain.

The buffet lunch will begin at noon in Hynson Lounge, located in Hodson Hall on the campus of Washington College. For event parking, a shuttle service will run from the north student parking lot, which can be accessed from Rte 291 (Speer Road). The last shuttle leaves the lot at 11:55 am.

To attend Dr. Spilich’s talk, reservations and payment are required by Thursday, January 16th. There will be no refunds after this date. The cost is $20 for WC-ALL members and $25 for others. Make checks payable to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave, Chestertown, MD 21620, with name, phone # and email address for those attending. No phone or electronic reservations can be accepted.

For more information, contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221.