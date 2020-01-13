Remembering George Farhman

George M. Fahrman, 66 of Betterton, Md. passed away on January 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

George was born on October 15, 1953, son of the late William F. and Elizabeth Medairy Fahrman. He was raised in Baltimore and was a 1971 graduate of Polytechnic High School. As a young boy his family enjoyed their summer home in Betterton, where George made it his home in 1972.

He began his career with Chesapeake Farm in 1977, where he’s been a loyal employee for 43 years. George loved farming, deer hunting, fishing, collecting vintage farm equipment, growing and giving produce to others and especially loved his family.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William & Joseph.

George is survived by his wife of 47 years, Heidi Subers Fahrman, sons and daughters in law, Michael and Brittani Fahrman of Betterton, Christopher and Janet Fahrman of Betterton and Eric and Brittany Fahrman of Worton; sisters, Betty Ann Wheat (Louis) of Chestertown, Mary Jane Fahrman of Galena and David Fahrman of Crumpton and six grandchildren, Cody, Nina, Sienna, Draper, Reis and Gemma.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 15 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Md., where funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Still Pond Cemetery.

Memorials may be offered to Pancan.org (for pancreatic cancer research) or a Animal Rescue of your choice.